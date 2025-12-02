- Home
Full List of Heroines with Second Marriages: Heroine Samantha got married for the second time. It's rare for heroines in the industry to have a second marriage. There are very few such Tollywood heroines.
Samantha - Raj Nidimoru Wedding
Samantha's second marriage was a big deal. After divorcing Naga Chaitanya, she fell for 'The Family Man' director Raj Nidimoru. They recently tied the knot on Dec 1 at Isha Foundation.
Aditi Rao Hydari - Siddharth
Before Samantha, some heroines had second marriages. Aditi Rao Hydari recently had hers with hero Siddharth. She was first married to Satyadeep Mishra but they divorced.
Amala Paul's second marriage..
South star Amala Paul is also on the list. At her career peak, she married director A. L. Vijay but they divorced. Later, she married Jagat Desai after a live-in relationship.
Radhika's three marriages
South star Radhika, who starred with Chiranjeevi and Kamal Haasan, had three marriages. First to Prathap Pothen, then Richard Hardy. She finally married colleague Sarathkumar in 2001.
Do you know who Jayasudha's first husband was?
Many don't know that veteran actress Jayasudha also married twice. Before Nitin Kapoor, she married businessman Kakarla Rajendra Prasad but divorced him and married Nitin Kapoor in 1985.
Vijaya Nirmala - Krishna
Back in the day, Krishna and Vijaya Nirmala's second marriage was a sensation. Both were previously married with children. Vijaya Nirmala divorced her first husband to marry Krishna.
Stars who married three times..
Stars like Lakshmi and Vanitha Vijayakumar married more than twice. Lakshmi's husbands were Bhaskar, Mohan Sharma, and Siva Chandran. Vanitha married Akash, Rajan Anand, and Peter Paul.
