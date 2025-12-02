- Home
- Entertainment
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets THIS Surprise Luxury Gift From Husband Raj Nidimoru On Wedding Day
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets THIS Surprise Luxury Gift From Husband Raj Nidimoru On Wedding Day
Raj Nidimoru's Wedding Gift to Samantha: Just as everyone expected, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot. The couple got married in a Bhuta Shuddhi ceremony at the Isha Foundation ashram
Samantha and Raj's wedding celebration
Samantha's second marriage was a hot topic. After being seen with director Raj, rumors flew. They surprised everyone by marrying at Isha Ashram on Dec 1, which she made official on social media.
Raj's surprising gift to Samantha..
On their wedding day, Raj Nidimoru surprised Samantha with a beautiful house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. He gave her the keys as a gift, creating a lifelong memory for her.
When did Samantha and Raj's love begin?
Their friendship started on the set of 'The Family Man.' Raj supported Samantha through her divorce and health issues, and their bond grew into love. They decided to make it official.
Age gap between Samantha - Raj Nidimoru
The age gap between Samantha (38) and Raj Nidimoru (51) is a hot topic online. With a difference of over 12 years, their relationship is being widely discussed on social media.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.