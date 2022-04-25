Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rashmika Mandanna: 7 South actresses you should follow on Instagram

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 5:22 PM IST

     From Pooja Hegde to Keerthy Suresh and more South Indian Actress on Instagram, you should follow NOW.

    South India's major heroines influence people on social media platforms and acquire a sizeable offline craze among the public. In light of the film industry's digital transformation, we've compiled a list of the top 7 most followed south Indian actresses on Instagram.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna 30.9m plus followers: She made her silver screen debut with the Kannada hit Kirik Party and quickly drew the young audience's attention with her adorable and effervescent appearance. Rashmika Mandanna has also acted in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada films. Rashmika will soon be seen in a few Bollywood movies like Mission Majnu, Goodbye and Animal.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has 23.2m followers and its growing day by day. One of Telugu's most popular heroines, Samantha also appears in many Tamil films. She even made her digital debut in the second season of The Family Man, and she wowed everyone with her performance. She plans to make her Bollywood debut this year and has a few exciting South Indian projects. 

    Pooja Hegde has more than 19.3m followers. Being the prominent star heroine in South cinema, she has a large fan base in the southern states. She was recently seen with Prabhas in Radhe Shyam.

    Kajal Aggarwal has 22.3m followers. She is one of South cinema's most popular heroines. She has also appeared in a handful of Bollywood films, but she has a dedicated following in the South. The stunning lady is currently at home with her husband, Gautham Kitchlu and taking care of her baby boy.
     

    Rakul Preet Singh has more than 20.7m followers. Rakul Preet Singh was formerly a leading lady in the South Indian cinema industry. Even though she is now receiving many offers, most of them are from Bollywood, Rakul has a dedicated following in South cinema.

    Tamannaah has more than 16.2m followers. Tamannaah has a handful of intriguing projects as one of the most gorgeous but brilliant actors. In Venkatesh-Varun Tej's upcoming film F3, she will play one of the female roles. Also Read: Will Alia Bhatt QUIT acting as she is now Mrs Ranbir Kapoor? Here's what we know

     

    Keerthy Suresh has 12.6m plus followers. Keerthy is one of the main actresses in South cinema, with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata and a few other Tamil and Malayalam blockbusters on the way. Also Read:(Pictures) Malaika Arora flaunts her 'toned legs' and 'sexy back' in stunned outfits

