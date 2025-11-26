Ram Charan’s biggest hit to date came in 2022 with RRR, the film whose song “Naatu Naatu” even won an Oscar. In 2016, he founded Konidela Production Company, which produced hits like Khaidi No. 150 (2017) and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Outside movies, he owns the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club and was once co-owner of the now-inactive airline TruJet. His latest film Game Changer (2025) flopped at the box office. He’s now preparing for RC16, where he’ll star opposite Janhvi Kapoor.