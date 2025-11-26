- Home
Ram Charan, the Telugu superstar, owns a stunning collection of luxury cars. From Rolls-Royces to Aston Martins, his garage features nine high-end rides, including multi-crore vehicles that reflect his extravagant taste and style.
Ram Charan’s Lavish Car Garage
Ram Charan isn’t just Mega Star Chiranjeevi’s son, he’s a superstar with a luxurious taste in wheels. On his special day, we take a look at his incredible car collection. He owns nine premium cars, including two worth over ₹6 crore each. Let’s explore the stunning machines parked in Ram Charan’s garage!
Ram Charan's Car Collection
Superstar Ram Charan owns about nine luxury cars. His lineup features an Aston Martin Vantage S (₹3.2 crore) and a Range Rover Vogue (₹2.75 crore). His most expensive ride is the Rolls-Royce Phantom (₹9.57 crore), followed by the Rolls-Royce Spectre (₹7.5 crore). He also has a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe (₹90 lakh), Audi Q7 (₹70 lakh), Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d (₹95 lakh), BMW 7 Series (₹1.75 crore), and a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600.
Ram Charan's Career
Ram Charan is not just an actor; he’s also a film producer and entrepreneur. A constant presence on Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list since 2013, he made his debut with the 2007 action hit Chirutha, earning Best Debut Actor. His stardom soared with SS Rajamouli’s Magadheera (2009), then the highest-grossing Telugu film ever. He has since delivered notable performances in Orange (2010), Racha (2012), Nayak (2013), Yevadu (2014), Govindudu Andarivadele (2014), Dhruva (2016), and the Bollywood film Zanjeer (2013).
Ram Charan — Producer & Businessman
Ram Charan’s biggest hit to date came in 2022 with RRR, the film whose song “Naatu Naatu” even won an Oscar. In 2016, he founded Konidela Production Company, which produced hits like Khaidi No. 150 (2017) and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Outside movies, he owns the Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club and was once co-owner of the now-inactive airline TruJet. His latest film Game Changer (2025) flopped at the box office. He’s now preparing for RC16, where he’ll star opposite Janhvi Kapoor.
