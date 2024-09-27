Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in stunning outfits during 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' promotions in London

Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for stylish outfits for promotional events of her next Amazon Prime show, Citadel: Honey Bunny. At one event, she flaunted a Bvlgari necklace and bracelet.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now promoting her forthcoming Amazon Prime show Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is due to launch in November. As one of the most recognised Indian names on social media, the actress has uploaded numerous fresh photoshoots from the promos, reminding everyone why she is such a prominent figure in fashion.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and published many images featuring new looks. In the first photograph, she was dressed elegantly in a navy-blue strapless dress with black sheer fabric connected at the bottom.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was coupled with a delicate Bvlgari necklace, bracelet, and black stiletto heels.

Samantha is shown in the second batch of images wearing a pewter green tunic and matching flared trousers.

The translucent neckline, fitted to the tunic, is the fit's standout feature. It is matched with silver heels and a gold-silver watch.

The actress wears a distinct combination of styles. Samantha wore a tiny black dress with a plunging neckline over a puff-sleeved, collared white shirt and an open bow tie.

She has opted to wear black knee-high boots. Her copper-coloured hair tresses, which cover the side of her face, are a standout feature.

Fans share their praise and respect for her dress selections in the comments area below. One fan wrote, “She’s the prettiest actress right now.” A second fan stated, “It’s an eye feast to watch you queen, looking so beautiful.”

A third user expressed, “She stole my heart.” A fourth fan shared, “Killer pics and styling.” Each of the posts has been liked over a million times on the platform.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the eponymous character, Honey, in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will share screen space with Varun Dhawan, who plays Bunny. The film also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Canning.

