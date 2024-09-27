Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu slays in stunning outfits during 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' promotions in London

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu opted for stylish outfits for promotional events of her next Amazon Prime show, Citadel: Honey Bunny. At one event, she flaunted a Bvlgari necklace and bracelet.

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 5:01 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 5:01 PM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now promoting her forthcoming Amazon Prime show Citadel: Honey Bunny, which is due to launch in November. As one of the most recognised Indian names on social media, the actress has uploaded numerous fresh photoshoots from the promos, reminding everyone why she is such a prominent figure in fashion.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and published many images featuring new looks. In the first photograph, she was dressed elegantly in a navy-blue strapless dress with black sheer fabric connected at the bottom.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu was coupled with a delicate Bvlgari necklace, bracelet, and black stiletto heels.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha is shown in the second batch of images wearing a pewter green tunic and matching flared trousers.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The translucent neckline, fitted to the tunic, is the fit's standout feature. It is matched with silver heels and a gold-silver watch.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress wears a distinct combination of styles. Samantha wore a tiny black dress with a plunging neckline over a puff-sleeved, collared white shirt and an open bow tie.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She has opted to wear black knee-high boots. Her copper-coloured hair tresses, which cover the side of her face, are a standout feature.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans share their praise and respect for her dress selections in the comments area below. One fan wrote, “She’s the prettiest actress right now.” A second fan stated, “It’s an eye feast to watch you queen, looking so beautiful.”

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A third user expressed, “She stole my heart.” A fourth fan shared, “Killer pics and styling.” Each of the posts has been liked over a million times on the platform.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu will play the eponymous character, Honey, in Citadel: Honey Bunny. She will share screen space with Varun Dhawan, who plays Bunny. The film also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Canning. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Siddhant Chaturvedi shaved his head after debut film was scrapped: 'Mom told me to return to CA' RTM

    Siddhant Chaturvedi shaved his head after debut film was scrapped: ‘Mom told me to return to CA’

    IIFA 2024: Ananya Panday leaves for Abu Dhabi; slays in stylish outfit - WATCH ATG

    IIFA 2024: Ananya Panday leaves for Abu Dhabi; slays in stylish outfit - WATCH

    Saif Ali Khan to turn Pataudi Palace into a museum? Says, 'My father is buried there...' RTM

    Saif Ali Khan to turn Pataudi Palace into a museum? Says, 'My father is buried there...'

    Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' OTT release: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer set to release on THIS date ATG

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' OTT release: Watch Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer HERE

    Somy Ali calls Sonu Nigam a 'Chameleon', accuses him of using her show to target Salman Khan RTM

    Somy Ali calls Sonu Nigam a ‘Chameleon,’ accuses him of using her show to target Salman Khan

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: CPI(M) cuts all ties with PV Anvar, state secretary Govindan calls him "right-wing tool"

    Kerala: CPI(M) cuts all ties with PV Anvar, state secretary Govindan calls him "right-wing tool"

    Essential guide for men: Building relationships through consent and respect NTI

    Essential guide for men: Building relationships through consent and respect

    Did you know THESE 5 Indian destinations require special travel permits? NTI

    Did you know THESE 5 Indian destinations require special travel permits?

    Fibers, Vitamins and Nutrients: Health benefits of eating bottle gourd RKK

    Fibers, Vitamins and Nutrients: Health benefits of eating bottle gourd

    cricket West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket scr

    West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon