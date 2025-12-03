- Home
It's known that Samantha recently married director Raj Nidimoru. At this time, she made an emotional post about another person who changed her life.
Image Credit : samantharuthprabhuoffl instagram
Samantha marries Raj Nidimoru
Samantha's second marriage to director Raj Nidimoru on Dec 1 at Isha Foundation is known. Rumors of a long-past engagement are swirling, making her latest post even more intriguing.
Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha's emotional post sharing wedding photos
Samantha shared more wedding photos on Instagram Stories. She made a special post about her friend Shilpa Reddy, a model and designer, calling her the person who changed her life.
Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha doing business with Shilpa Reddy
Samantha and Shilpa Reddy are close friends and business partners. They co-founded the online clothing brand Saaki, which features modern designs for women. Sam often posts about it.
Image Credit : instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Sam's post thanking for changing her life
Sharing a photo with Shilpa Reddy, Sam wrote, 'You changed my life... You pushed me into 15 mins of meditation, and it truly changed my life's course.' The post is now viral.
Image Credit : samantharuthprabhuoffl instagram
Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's acquaintance from The Family Man 2
Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya (2017-2021). Now, she's remarried. She worked with director Raj Nidimoru on 'The Family Man 2' and 'Citadel'. Sam is now in 'Maa Inti Bangaram'.
