Samantha Ruth Prabhu's contact named 'LOVE' on her phone goes viral: Check who it is

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's phone contact named 'LOVE' has gone viral. Fans are curious to know who is saved under this affectionate name. Here's the reveal.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a leading South Indian actress, made headlines after her 'LOVE' contact went viral following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Fans are eager for details.

Samantha has been a top actress in South Indian cinema for 15 years, experiencing both career success and personal challenges, including her high-profile divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha's phone contact saved as 'Love' went viral, sparking curiosity among netizens who are eager to discover the identity of the person behind the name.

Samantha often credits her family for her success in films, especially her father, Joseph Prabhu, who always encouraged her. His contact was saved as 'LOVE' on her phone.

Anglo-Indian Joseph Prabhu, Samantha's father, passed away in November 2024. She shared an emotional message, expressing her deep sorrow over his loss.

