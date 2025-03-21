user
user

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's contact named 'LOVE' on her phone goes viral: Check who it is

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's phone contact named 'LOVE' has gone viral. Fans are curious to know who is saved under this affectionate name. Here's the reveal.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 21, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a leading South Indian actress, made headlines after her 'LOVE' contact went viral following her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Fans are eager for details.

article_image2

Samantha has been a top actress in South Indian cinema for 15 years, experiencing both career success and personal challenges, including her high-profile divorce from Naga Chaitanya.


article_image3

Samantha's phone contact saved as 'Love' went viral, sparking curiosity among netizens who are eager to discover the identity of the person behind the name.

article_image4

Samantha often credits her family for her success in films, especially her father, Joseph Prabhu, who always encouraged her. His contact was saved as 'LOVE' on her phone.

article_image5

Anglo-Indian Joseph Prabhu, Samantha's father, passed away in November 2024. She shared an emotional message, expressing her deep sorrow over his loss.

