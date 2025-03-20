user
user

Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala for THIS reason; fans outraged, calls it 'Silly'

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got brutally trolled for various reasons since their dating phase. Now, this couple gave their first interview post wedding and revealed many interesting details about their relationship. 

Published: Mar 20, 2025, 12:48 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has been making headlines for a while now, since their relationship was made official. This couple got brutally trolled for various reasons and they are still giving chance to people to get trolled again. Their recent photoshoot and interview with Vogue sparked trolls again. A minor share of their loyal fans found these pictures adorable and trying to defend them the best way possible. But Samantha's fan army is brutally trolling them for the interview they gave and revealed their love story. 

Naga Chaitanya's favourite thing Sobhita Dhulipala:

In an interaction with Vogue, Naga Chaitanya was asked ''What does Naga Chaitanya Akkineni admire about Sobhita Dhulipala?'' His answer is not what you can expect. “Her Telugu, man... My family speaks Telugu too, but I studied in Chennai, picked up Tamil outside and spoke English at home—so my Telugu is nowhere near hers. I keep joking that she should teach me, pass on all that intelligence.”

To this statement, Sobhita further explained how it feels to her to talk in Telugu with her partner, “In Mumbai, I got so used to speaking other languages that I’d forgotten what it felt like to speak Telugu with someone beyond my parents and relatives. Talking to him in a language I associate with home was special."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala work life:

Talking about their worklife balance, Naga Chaitanya revealed that their long-distance romance makes the little things count, like eating meals with family, finding pockets of time to do nothing together and chatting in Telugu. He stated “We’ve chalked out the next four or five months based on her commitments and mine, but we’re always looking for time to squeeze in a holiday or chill together.”

Fans reaction:

There is a lot of online trolling going on about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. Their statements about their relationship didn't go well with the fans and they found it very funny to marry someone because they speak a language well. Samantha fans are calling Naga Chaitanya, 'Manipulator' as Samantha also spoke Telugu and she is also intelligent. They are trolling sobhita as 'home breaker' as they suspect their relationship was going on from the time that Naga Chaitanya was still married to Samantha. 

