Akshaye Khanna Net Worth: Know actors assets, salary and upcoming films

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has turned 50. Despite delivering flop movies, he owns assets worth ₹167 crore. Find out his net worth and earnings from films.

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 28, 2025, 12:39 PM IST

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has turned 50. He is the son of Vinod Khanna and his first wife Gitanjali Khanna.

Akshaye Khanna has been active in films since 1997, with his debut film Himalaya Putra unfortunately flopping. Despite this, he has since built a successful career in Bollywood.


Akshaye Khanna, with 28 years of continuous work in the industry, has built a fortune worth crores in assets.

Akshaye Khanna once borrowed ₹23.25 lakh from his father, Vinod Khanna, during a challenging phase in his career. This support helped him overcome difficulties, and he later repaid the amount.

 

Akshaye Khanna was reportedly paid around ₹2.5 crore for his role in the film Chhava, showcasing his growing stature and success in the industry over the years.

 

Regardless of Akshaye Khanna's varied career, both of his last films have been major blockbusters, reaffirming his strong presence in the industry and his ability to deliver successful performances.

Akshaye Khanna's upcoming films include Dhurandhar, which will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role, promising an exciting collaboration between the two talented actors.

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna Birthday: A look at his Bollywood journey & movies

 

