Science behind a Solar Eclipse: Why does it happen?

Lifestyle
A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight partially or completely.
The Earth, Moon, and Sun must align perfectly for a solar eclipse to occur. This happens only during a New Moon phase.
The Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees, so most of the time, it moves above or below the Sun instead of blocking it.
Total Eclipse – Sun is completely covered; Partial Eclipse – Only part of Sun is blocked; Annular Eclipse – "Ring of fire" appears; Hybrid Eclipse – Shifts between total & annular.
Umbra: The dark, central shadow where a total eclipse is visible; Penumbra: The outer shadow where a partial eclipse occurs.
The Moon’s shadow moves across Earth at over 2,000 km/h, making totality last only a few minutes!
Temperature drops, Animals behave strangely and a 360° sunset effect appears.
Never look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye! Use eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector.
Partial solar eclipse on March 29 will begin at 2:20 PM, peak at 4:17 PM, and end at 6:13 PM, lasting around 4 hours.
Decoding myths about Solar Eclipse: Ancient beliefs vs modern science
Solar Eclipse 2025: 8 stunning facts we bet you didn't know!
Benefits of Eating Tender Neem Leaves in April
Cute Nicknames for Baby Girl: Sweet Names Grandma Will Love