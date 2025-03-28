Lifestyle

Science behind a Solar Eclipse: Why does it happen?

What is a Solar Eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon moves between the Earth and the Sun, blocking sunlight partially or completely.

How Does It Happen?

The Earth, Moon, and Sun must align perfectly for a solar eclipse to occur. This happens only during a New Moon phase.

Why Don’t We See It Every Month?

The Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees, so most of the time, it moves above or below the Sun instead of blocking it.

Types of Solar Eclipses

Total Eclipse – Sun is completely covered; Partial Eclipse – Only part of Sun is blocked; Annular Eclipse – "Ring of fire" appears; Hybrid Eclipse – Shifts between total & annular.

The Shadow Zones

Umbra: The dark, central shadow where a total eclipse is visible; Penumbra: The outer shadow where a partial eclipse occurs.

The Speed of an Eclipse

The Moon’s shadow moves across Earth at over 2,000 km/h, making totality last only a few minutes!

What Happens on Earth?

Temperature drops, Animals behave strangely and a 360° sunset effect appears.

Watching an Eclipse Safely

Never look at a solar eclipse with the naked eye! Use eclipse glasses or a pinhole projector.

Solar Eclipse 2025 Timing (IST)

Partial solar eclipse on March 29 will begin at 2:20 PM, peak at 4:17 PM, and end at 6:13 PM, lasting around 4 hours.

