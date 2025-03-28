user
user icon

Ground Zero First Poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi's starrer promises high-octane drama as BSF Commandant

Emraan Hashmi, who portrays BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, shares the first poster of Ground Zero. The film, inspired by a real operation, will be released on April 25, 2025.

Ground Zero First Poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi's starrer promises high-octane drama as BSF Commandant NTI
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 28, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is leaving no chance to excite his fans with back-to-back updates regarding his upcoming acting projects.

On Thursday, he shared new character posters from his film 'Ground Zero'.

The first poster shows Emraan Hashmi standing with a gun. While unveiling the poster, Emraan also shared that the fim's teaser will be out on Friday.

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Emraan Hashmi (@therealemraan)

Inspired by one of the Border Security Force's (BSF) most remarkable operations in the last 50 years, Ground Zero sees Emraan Hashmi step into the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, leading a high-stakes, two-year investigation into a critical national security threat, as per a press note. More details regarding the project are yet to be disclosed.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The film will hit the theatres on April 25, 2025. In the coming months, Emraan will also be headlining 'Awarapan 2'. 'Awarapan 2' promises to be an intense action drama, picking up where Shivam Pandit's story left off. The film starred Emraan in the lead role of Shivam Pandit.

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan LEAKED: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

What if Ram Charan had accepted Mani Ratnam's 'O Kadhal Kanmani' in 2014? Would it have changed his career? snt

What if Ram Charan had accepted Mani Ratnam's 'O Kadhal Kanmani' in 2014? Would it have changed his career?

'Dhoom' twist at King Charles's Commonwealth Day event: Fans joke Hrithik disguised as Queen Camilla (WATCH) ddr

'Dhoom' twist at King Charles's Commonwealth Day event: Fans joke Hrithik disguised as Queen Camilla | WATCH

Nushrratt Bharuccha calls for conscious fashion choices, emphasizing sustainability NTI

Nushrratt Bharuccha calls for conscious fashion choices, emphasizing sustainability

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside MEG

Kim Sae Ron's friend accuses Kim Soo Hyun of cheating, mistreatment, betrayal; deets inside

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign NTI

Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina lead AZORTE's Gen Z-focused 'Your Safe Space' fashion campaign

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold snt

IPL 2025: Purple Cap holder Shardul Thakur reveals turning point that rekindled IPL mindset after going unsold

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

Ford, GM Stocks Edge Higher After-Hours As Investors Digest Trump's Auto Tariffs: Retail Chatter Spikes Amid Mixed Analyst Views

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

CoreWeave IPO: Nvidia-Backed Data Center Company Prices IPO Below Earlier Range But Retail Calls It Fair

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH snt

IPL 2025: Nicholas Pooran eyes KL Rahul's record after crossing 1000 IPL runs for LSG during win over SRH

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading AJR

Indian stock markets open flat, experts predict cautious end-of-month trading

Recent Videos

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Kunal Kamra's Top 10 Controversies: From 'Heckling' Arnab Goswami to 'Gaddar' Jibe at Eknath Shinde

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Aamir Khan’s Rare Audition Footage for Laapataa Ladies’ Sub-Inspector Role Released – Watch NOW

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Jaya Bachchan Urges Centre for Commemorative Stamps on Deewar & Sholay 50th Anniversary

Video Icon
Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Ram Charan Birthday Special: Top 10 Telugu & Hindi Hit Songs for Fans & Music Lovers!

Video Icon