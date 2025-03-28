Ground Zero First Poster OUT: Emraan Hashmi's starrer promises high-octane drama as BSF Commandant

Read Full Article

Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is leaving no chance to excite his fans with back-to-back updates regarding his upcoming acting projects.

On Thursday, he shared new character posters from his film 'Ground Zero'.

The first poster shows Emraan Hashmi standing with a gun. While unveiling the poster, Emraan also shared that the fim's teaser will be out on Friday.

Inspired by one of the Border Security Force's (BSF) most remarkable operations in the last 50 years, Ground Zero sees Emraan Hashmi step into the role of BSF Deputy Commandant Narendra Nath Dubey, leading a high-stakes, two-year investigation into a critical national security threat, as per a press note. More details regarding the project are yet to be disclosed.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the film is directed by Tejas Deoskar. It is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.

The film will hit the theatres on April 25, 2025. In the coming months, Emraan will also be headlining 'Awarapan 2'. 'Awarapan 2' promises to be an intense action drama, picking up where Shivam Pandit's story left off. The film starred Emraan in the lead role of Shivam Pandit.

ALSO READ: L2: Empuraan LEAKED: Mohanlal's highly anticipated film surfaces on piracy websites – Details inside

Latest Videos