Samantha Ruth Prabhu's baby bump photos go viral: Know truth behind THESE pictures

Samantha's absence from the public eye after entering rest mode has led to speculation. While she's been focusing on Bollywood projects, AI-generated images of her with a baby bump have gone viral, sparking shock and controversy.

Samantha has been largely absent from Telugu cinema for over a year and a half, taking a break after her film Khushi. She took time off to treat her myositis and traveled extensively. She's recently become active again, but reportedly not in Telugu projects.

She's reportedly focusing on Bollywood and starred in the Citadel web series on Amazon Prime. Samantha is active on social media, sharing updates and photos with fans. Recently, shocking AI-generated photos of her with a baby bump went viral.

Shocking photos of Samantha with a baby bump have gone viral, leading to confusion and shock. These AI-generated images appear realistic, raising concerns about the misuse of technology.

The realistic nature of the AI-generated photos has caused widespread shock. Fans are outraged by the misuse of AI technology and demand action against those responsible.

The viral spread of these AI-created photos has shocked many. Samantha's fans are demanding legal action against those who created and circulated the images.

After her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha focused on her career and sought solace in spirituality. She's been busy with films, modeling, and foreign tours. After battling myositis, she recently returned with the web series 'Citadel: Honey and Bunny'. Her upcoming projects remain undisclosed.

