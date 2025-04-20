- Home
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru visit Tirumala Temple amidst wedding rumors. The couple offered prayers, sparking speculation about their relationship.
Samantha is becoming active as a producer. Her film, Shubham, under her banner Trilala Moving Pictures, is set to release on May 9th. Amidst this, rumors about her personal life are circulating.
Rumors suggest Samantha is dating Raj Nidimoru, one of the directors of the Family Man series, where Samantha gained pan-India recognition for her role. She also starred in the Honey Bunny web series.
Initially friends, rumors suggest Samantha and Raj fell in love. Now, strong rumors indicate they are preparing for marriage, fueled by their visit to Tirumala and Srikalahasti for special prayers.
Rumors suggest a May wedding for Samantha and Raj Nidimoru. However, neither has officially confirmed their relationship. Visuals of their Tirumala visit are viral.
Post her separation from Naga Chaitanya, Samantha faced health issues with myositis and online trolling. Now, reports suggest she's ready to start a new chapter.
