Following the death of Bollywood superstar Dharmendra at the age of 89, let's see who will inherit his assets worth 450 crores. Here's what the law has to say about inheritance rights
Dharmendra 450 Crore Property
The film industry mourns Bollywood's 'He-Man' Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. He owned assets worth 400-450 crores and had a 65-year career after his 1960 debut.
Dharmendra, owner of assets worth 450 crore rupees
Dharmendra acted until his final days, with his last film 'Ikkis' yet to release. He earned from endorsements and owned the 'Garam-Dharam' restaurant chain and multiple properties.
Dharmendra, father of six children from two wives
Dharmendra had two wives. With his first wife, Prakash Kaur, he had four children: Sunny, Bobby, Ajita, and Vijeta. He later married Hema Malini and had two daughters, Esha and Ahana.
Who gets a share of Dharmendra's property?:
A lawyer clarifies that children from a second marriage are legal heirs to self-acquired property. All six of Dharmendra's children will get equal shares, but his second wife may not.
