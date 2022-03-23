Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: This was the last nail in the coffin

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke all her ties with Naga Chaitanya, here's what she said recently

Samantha

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split in 2021, their fans were heartbroken. Before their fourth wedding anniversary, the former couple confirmed the rumours by issuing a joint public statement regarding their divorce. The couple, affectionately known as ChaySam, began dating in 2010 after meeting on the filming of Samantha's first film Ye Maaya Chesave.

Samantha has officially seemed to have broken all ties with Naga Chaitanya. She has unfollowed her ex-husband on social media and deleted his pictures from her Instagram page. Samantha has unfollowed Naga on Instagram, while the latter still follows The Family Man 2 star.



Samantha and Chaitanya, who married in 2017, announced their separation on their individual Instagram profiles. The actors had also asked the media and fans to respect their privacy so that they could move on. Last month, Sam was in the news for returning her wedding saree to Naga's family.



Yes, it is said that the saree she donned in her traditional Telugu wedding belonged to Naga’s grandmother has been given back to the Akkineni family. Samantha's wedding saree was a classic ivory Kanjivaram. The actress usually pairs it with embroidered blouses and heavy earrings.

Samantha was last seen on the work front in an item song 'Oo Antava' featuring Allu Arjun in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. Also Read: Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say