Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal fitness trainer revealed about her workout sessions and later compared her to Virat Kohli
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very active on social media; she regularly updates her followers and fans. Sam is also one of the fittest and hardworking actresses in the current lot. Her personal fitness trainer recently compared her to Virat Kohli when pushing herself to the limits.
Samantha keeps posting videos of her intense workout sessions on Instagram and gives major fitness goals to her fans. Some get motivated by her videos and pictures. Her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh has compared her to Virat Kohli when pushing herself to the limits.
Samantha had earlier shared videos where she saw her doing deadlifts, squats, aerobics, aerial yoga, and what not.
Samantha's trainer talked to a local news website and talked about Samanha, "If you were an athlete, you would have been like Virat Kohli." He then added, "Samantha...has an attitude wherein she will just say...'I will try and do it again. She is very aggressive and wants to do things to the core. I take motivation from her."
Samantha was seen levied for her body mobility by her trainer in a recent workout video. Samantha, who took to her Instagram, posted the video of her being tested for her mobility, wrote, "My trainer is crazier than yours." Also Read: Never seen before Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures; fans should not miss
Her trainer calls it 'Nagin Mobility Drill', has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body. The actress is seen easily giving the test, as she completes the drill. Also Read: Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best friend? Actress shares her picture