Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say

    First Published Mar 4, 2022, 9:19 AM IST

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal fitness trainer revealed about her workout sessions and later compared her to Virat Kohli

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu is very active on social media; she regularly updates her followers and fans. Sam is also one of the fittest and hardworking actresses in the current lot. Her personal fitness trainer recently compared her to Virat Kohli when pushing herself to the limits.
     

    Samantha keeps posting videos of her intense workout sessions on Instagram and gives major fitness goals to her fans. Some get motivated by her videos and pictures. Her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh has compared her to Virat Kohli when pushing herself to the limits. 

    Samantha had earlier shared videos where she saw her doing deadlifts, squats, aerobics, aerial yoga, and what not.

    Samantha's trainer talked to a local news website and talked about Samanha, "If you were an athlete, you would have been like Virat Kohli." He then added, "Samantha...has an attitude wherein she will just say...'I will try and do it again. She is very aggressive and wants to do things to the core. I take motivation from her." 
     

    Samantha was seen levied for her body mobility by her trainer in a recent workout video. Samantha, who took to her Instagram, posted the video of her being tested for her mobility, wrote, "My trainer is crazier than yours."  Also Read: Never seen before Samantha Ruth Prabhu's pictures; fans should not miss

    Her trainer calls it 'Nagin Mobility Drill', has the actress trying hard to dodge the stick as the trainer moves it all over her body. The actress is seen easily giving the test, as she completes the drill. Also Read: Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best friend? Actress shares her picture

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal case Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings drb

    Karan Mehra gets relief in Nisha Rawal’s case; Bombay High Court stays FIR proceedings

    Hollywood The Batman Twitter Review Fans hail Robert Pattinson Zoe Kravitz DC movie drb

    The Batman Twitter Review: Fans hail Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz’s DC movie

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how RC

    Russia-Ukraine war: Sonu Sood turns good samaritan again, know-how

    Kanye West kidnaps, beheads Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson (Watch) RCB

    Kanye West kidnaps, buries Kim Kardashian's beau Pete Davidson in 'Eazy' (Watch)

    Recent Stories

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Rohit Sharma wins toss and opts to bat

    Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened? RCB

    Why is Prabhas still single? He was supposed to get married after Baahubali, then what happened?

    Russia Ukraine war Indian student shot at in Kyiv taken back midway gcw

    Russia-Ukraine war: Indian student shot at in Kyiv, taken back midway

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards RCB

    Oscars 2022: Lady Gaga to Zoe Kravitz, 6 celebrity to present the Academy Awards

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa RCB

    Ramakrishna Jayanti 2022: Significance, inspirational quotes/messages by Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

    Recent Videos

    Russia-Ukraine war: Not the time to play politics, Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition-dnm

    Russia-Ukraine war: 'Not the time to play politics', Gajendra Shekhawat slams Opposition

    Video Icon
    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: The numbers and stats involving India-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: The numbers and stats involving India

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Happy with all ATKMB players, they stood up like proper unit - Juan Ferrando on CFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Happy with all ATKMB players; they stood up like a proper unit - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: Mumbai City needs to do better with the decisions - Des Buckingham on Kerala Blasters defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai needs to do better with the decisions - Buckingham on Kerala defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs MCFC: It's always tough to play against Mumbai City - Kerala Blasters' Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's always tough to play against Mumbai - Kerala's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon