Why is Samantha Ruth Prabhu similar to Virat Kohli? Here's what insider has to say

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's personal fitness trainer revealed about her workout sessions and later compared her to Virat Kohli

Samantha keeps posting videos of her intense workout sessions on Instagram and gives major fitness goals to her fans. Some get motivated by her videos and pictures. Her fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh has compared her to Virat Kohli when pushing herself to the limits.

Samantha's trainer talked to a local news website and talked about Samanha, "If you were an athlete, you would have been like Virat Kohli." He then added, "Samantha...has an attitude wherein she will just say...'I will try and do it again. She is very aggressive and wants to do things to the core. I take motivation from her."



Samantha was seen levied for her body mobility by her trainer in a recent workout video. Samantha, who took to her Instagram, posted the video of her being tested for her mobility, wrote, "My trainer is crazier than yours."