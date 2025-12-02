- Home
- Entertainment
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Raj Nidimori: 4 other actors who found Love Again After Divorce
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Raj Nidimori: 4 other actors who found Love Again After Divorce
Bollywood Stars Second Marriage: Samantha Ruth Prabhu has married director Raj Nidimoru for the second time. Like her, many actresses have found true love again. So, let's find out who these actresses are
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
After divorcing Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has now settled down again with director Raj Nidimoru.
Aditi Rao Hydari
Aditi Rao Hydari's first marriage was to Satyadeep Mishra. However, they separated. Aditi then had her second marriage with Siddharth.
Naga Chaitanya
Naga Chaitanya's first marriage was to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They divorced in 2021. After that, Naga married Sobhita Dhulipala for the second time.
Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan's first marriage was to Amrita Singh. After their divorce, Saif married Kareena Kapoor for the second time.
Arbaaz Khan
After separating from Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan married Sshura Khan. Recently, Arbaaz became a parent again.
Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza's first marriage was to Sahil Sangha. After they separated, Dia had her second marriage with Vaibhav Rekhi.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.