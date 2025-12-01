Image Credit : Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru got married on Monday morning at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Foundation premises in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the morning there were reports, but now the story has been confirmed by Samantha herself as she shared photos of her marriage on her Instagram. Samantha chose a classic red saree for her big day. One of the photos shows her lovingly gazing at Raj as they exchanged rings. Raj Nidimoru appeared visibly joyful in the pictures, smiling widely during the rituals and moments captured from the ceremony.

The Ceremony

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker-producer Raj Nidimoru were married on Monday morning in a Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Devi shrine inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. The couple took part in the traditional rituals in the presence of a small gathering, marking the beginning of their new journey together. While sharing moments from the ceremony, they conveyed through their posts that the day was deeply meaningful and spiritually significant for them.