Director Aditya Dhar urges 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' audiences to avoid spoilers and stay for a potential post-credits scene. The pan-Indian sequel, starring Ranveer Singh, releases on March 19, 2026, after the first film's massive success.

Director Aditya Dhar has urged audiences to avoid sharing spoilers and stay in their seats until the end credits roll when watching 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', teasing a possible post-credits surprise as the film prepares for its worldwide theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The filmmaker shared the message in a heartfelt post accompanied by a personal letter addressed to fans of the franchise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The sequel will arrive in cinemas across multiple territories during the festive period of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid, and will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, positioning it as a major pan-Indian theatrical event.

Aditya Dhar's heartfelt message to fans

In his letter, Dhar reflected on the overwhelming reception to the original 'Dhurandhar,' which released on December 5, 2025 and went on to become India's highest-grossing film of the year. "You didn't just watch our film. You loved it. You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would," he wrote.

The filmmaker credited fans for turning the project into a global success story. "Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's!," he wrote.

A plea against spoilers

As excitement builds around the sequel, Dhar made a direct appeal to audiences to preserve the theatrical experience by avoiding spoilers once the film releases. "PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt," he wrote.

He emphasised that the film was designed to be experienced collectively in theatres. "We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar The Revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it's meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family, and even strangers," Dhar wrote.

Post-credits scene speculation

Adding to the intrigue, Dhar ended his post with a cryptic line advising audiences not to leave before the credits finish, a hint that has sparked speculation online about a possible post-credits scene and potential expansion of the franchise. Reacting to the same, a fan wrote, "Hahaha oh gosh - excitement levels are at peak!!!" Another social media user wrote, "To avoid spoilers on social media i booked a ticket on 18 only." A third fan commented, "2000 crore ke baad baat karte hain Aditya bhai." Aditya Dhar's wife and actor Yami Gautam also commented, "My Dhurandhar," with a heart emoticon. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms)

Star-studded cast and darker narrative

The sequel stars Ranveer Singh, who reprises his role as undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, operating deep inside the criminal underworld under the alias Hamza Ali Mazari. The trailer suggests a darker narrative as the character navigates a complex terror network while attempting to dismantle it from within. The film features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam and R. Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal. Actor Akshaye Khanna, who portrayed gangster Rehman Dakait in the first instalment, is also part of the franchise's larger narrative world.

Early access with paid previews

Paid previews for 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' will be released on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, starting from 5:30 pm onwards across India. The official wide release follows tomorrow, March 19, 2026.

Ranveer Singh on franchise's unprecedented success

Ahead of the film's release, Singh made a high-energy appearance at the movie's music launch event in Mumbai on March 17, where he was greeted with loud cheers from fans. During his interaction with the audience, the actor asked attendees about their favourite songs from the first film. When fans shouted out different tracks, Singh said the varied responses reflected the film's wide appeal. "See, this is what makes it special. Everyone has different favourites," he said.

Expressing gratitude for the response to the franchise, Singh added: "Our entire team is so happy and excited. Also, we are so humbled and grateful for the response to the first part of the film."

The actor noted that anticipation for the sequel has exceeded expectations. "We are so humbled with the kind of excitement and anticipation that we have seen for the second part; it is unprecedented," he said, adding that audiences beyond India are also eagerly waiting to watch the film.

Buzz intensifies with new track and box office legacy

The buzz around the sequel has also intensified with the release of the track 'Aari Aari,' a high-energy number featuring pulsating beats, powerful vocals and rap sections.

'Dhurandhar 2' has maintained its status as one of the most anticipated movies of the year, as the 2025 action-espionage thriller 'Dhurandhar' shattered several long-standing Indian box office records. It emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025 and established itself as one of the most successful Indian films of all time. (ANI)