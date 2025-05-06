Salman Khan’s Sequel Saga: Which films hit the mark and which fell flat? CHECK
From Dabangg 2 to Tiger 3, Salman Khan's sequels have made a mark at the box office. Explore the budget and earnings of these blockbuster films.
| Published : May 06 2025, 04:07 PM
1 Min read
Image Credit : Social Media
Dabangg 2
Released in 2012, Dabangg 2, made on a budget of 50 crore rupees, earned 155 crore.
Image Credit : Social Media
Tiger Zinda Hai
Released in 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai, made on a budget of 130 crore, earned 339.16 crore, proving to be a blockbuster.
Image Credit : Social Media
Race 3
Released in 2018, Race 3, starring Salman Khan, made on a budget of 185 crore, earned 166.40 crore at the box office.
Image Credit : Social Media
Dabangg 3
Released in 2019, Dabangg 3, made on a budget of 100 crore, earned 146.11 crore. Salman Khan played Chulbul Pandey.
Image Credit : Social Media
Tiger 3
Released in 2023, Tiger 3 earned 285.52 crore, becoming a superhit.
