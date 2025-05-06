THIS Salman Khan movie was remade in Telugu, Tamil cinema
Salman Khan has starred in several remakes of South Indian films. However, one of his films has been remade in the South. Find out which film it is and its South remakes
| Published : May 06 2025, 10:05 AM
1 Min read
The only Salman Khan film remade in the South is 'Dabangg', released in 2010. The film was directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap.
Sonakshi Sinha was the lead actress alongside Salman Khan, and Sonu Sood played the villain. Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Arbaaz Khan also had significant roles.
'Dabangg' was a superhit at the box office. Produced for approximately ₹41 crore, it earned around ₹138.88 crore net in India and ₹221.14 crore gross worldwide.
Two remakes of 'Dabangg' have been made in South Indian cinema: 'Osthe' in Tamil and 'Gabbar Singh' in Telugu, released a year apart.
The 2011 Tamil film 'Osthe', directed by S. Dharani, starred Silambarasan and Sonu Sood. The film reportedly had an average performance at the box office.
The second remake, 'Gabbar Singh' in Telugu, was released in 2012, directed by Harish Shankar. Pawan Kalyan starred as the hero, and it was a blockbuster.
