    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli’s RRR event; here's what he said

    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 8:29 PM IST
    Salman Khan who was present at RRR event in Mumbai said some interesting statements to Karan Johar; read on

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    Last night, Salman Khan was present at SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ pre-release event in Mumbai. The event saw big South stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Shriya Saran. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar were also present. 
     

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    The event, which will soon air on Star TV, was attended by fans from Hyderabad who joined the event travelled in special buses. Karan Johar hosted the event. Audiences and fans were surprised when Salman Khan announced that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is on the cards.
     

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    Salman also talks about SS Rajamouli’s father K.V Vijayendra, who gave him one of his biggest films. As Karan Johar asked, “So can we say, this is the film's official announcement?” he answered in affirmative. The 2015 film, directed by Kabir Khan collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office and is among the top five grossers among Bollywood films. Also Read: Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch)

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    Talking about Salman Khan’s entrance into the RRR event was another unique attraction. Salman made a mass entry from the sky to the stage in a specially created vehicle equipped with the crane in the light of grills.
     

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    Salman Khan also made some exciting thoughts asserting no other movie should even dare to release after 'RRR'. Hindi producer Karan Johar also backed his idea. 
     

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    In the event, SS Rajamouli also mentioned some insides of the behind the scenes. He further praised Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's performance and said it'll stun the audience.

    Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli RRR event RCB

    Karan Johar was shocked to see Jr NTR’s fan following, also Salman Khan was seen praising am Charan. The actor stated that he had known him for a long time and called him the ‘most hardworking man. Salman also added that every time he meets Ram Charan, he is injured because of his efforts in each of his projects. 'RRR' will hit the screens worldwide on January 7, 2022

