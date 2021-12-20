Salman Khan warns Karan Johar at SS Rajamouli’s RRR event; here's what he said

Salman Khan who was present at RRR event in Mumbai said some interesting statements to Karan Johar; read on

Last night, Salman Khan was present at SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus ‘RRR’ pre-release event in Mumbai. The event saw big South stars like Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Shriya Saran. Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Karan Johar were also present.



The event, which will soon air on Star TV, was attended by fans from Hyderabad who joined the event travelled in special buses. Karan Johar hosted the event. Audiences and fans were surprised when Salman Khan announced that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is on the cards.



Salman also talks about SS Rajamouli’s father K.V Vijayendra, who gave him one of his biggest films. As Karan Johar asked, “So can we say, this is the film's official announcement?” he answered in affirmative. The 2015 film, directed by Kabir Khan collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office and is among the top five grossers among Bollywood films. Also Read: Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch)

Talking about Salman Khan’s entrance into the RRR event was another unique attraction. Salman made a mass entry from the sky to the stage in a specially created vehicle equipped with the crane in the light of grills.



Salman Khan also made some exciting thoughts asserting no other movie should even dare to release after 'RRR'. Hindi producer Karan Johar also backed his idea.



In the event, SS Rajamouli also mentioned some insides of the behind the scenes. He further praised Ram Charan and Jr. NTR's performance and said it'll stun the audience.