Jr NTR remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, sings Gelaya Gelaya at RRR meet in Bengaluru (Watch)

RRR actor Jr NTR sang Gelaya Gelaya for late star Puneeth Rajkumar at RRR press meet and said, "This will be my first and last."

Telugu star Jr NTR gets emotional while talking about power star late Puneeth Rajkumar during the RRR press conference held in Bengaluru last night. Yes, the Indian film industry, especially Southen films, will never be the same without the legend Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away on October 29.

The star has left a void in the hearts of his fans and movie lovers, Jr NTR, who was very close to the star paid tribute to Puneeth by singing Geleya Geleya from the 2016 film Chakravyuha. Before singing, Jr NTR added that it's the last time he will be singing this song in public.

“This will be my first and last," said the RRR actor said. After the song, Jr NTR said, “Wherever he is, his blessings will always be on us." RRR stars were present Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, SS Rajamouli and other team members. Take a look.

Sandalwood superstar Puneeth passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest at 46. More than 20 lakh fans attended the last rites of their favourite star. Also, big stars from the south were seen attending his funeral.

Talking about the film RRR, a few days ago, the trailer was released in Mumbai, and within 24 hours, it crossed 19 million views receiving many positive responses. The film is fictitious about two Indian revolutionaries, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama. These two men were the ones who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad and the British Raj, respectively.

The film features stars like Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. RRR will hit the big screen on January 7, 2022. The movie is made by Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli.