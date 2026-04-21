“What makes this even more incredible is that Salman pushed through all of this despite dealing with multiple injuries. To train with such intensity, discipline, and passion under those conditions, honestly, it’s something only Salman Khan can pull off,” the source added.

Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film promises an unflinching portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. It also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.