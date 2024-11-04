Salman Khan to Thalapathy Vijay: Top actors with most 100 crore films

Rs 100 crore box office collection was once considered a huge achievement in Indian cinema. In this post, let's see the list of actors who have the most films in the 100 crore club.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 4, 2024, 5:34 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 4, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

100 crore club

1000 crore collection is the new milestone in Indian cinema. Films like Dangal, Bahubali 1, 2, KGF 1, 2, RRR, Jawan, Pathaan, Kalki 2898 AD have joined the 1000 crore club. But there was a time when Rs.100 crore collection was considered a huge milestone in Indian cinema. There are many films that have collected 100 crores. In that respect, do you know who are the actors who have the most 100 crore grossing films? Let's see about this in this post.

article_image2

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one of the top actors in Bollywood. An actor, producer, and host, he has been ruling Bollywood for over 30 years. Salman Khan tops the list of actors with the most 100 crore grossing films. 17 of his films have grossed over 100 crores.

article_image3

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is also one of the top actors in Bollywood. In recent years, Akshay Kumar's films have not done well at the box office. However, 16 of his films have grossed over 100 crores. Akshay Kumar is in the 2nd position among the actors with the most 100 crore grossing films.

article_image4

Thalapathy Vijay

Actor Vijay is the top actor and box office king of Tamil cinema. Vijay, who recently started his political entry, is currently acting in 'Thalapathy 69', which is said to be his final movie before his full time entry into politics. Vijay is in the 3rd position among the actors with the most 100 crore grossing films. 11 of Vijay's films have grossed over 100 crores.

article_image5

Rajinikanth has been the top actor in Tamil cinema for over 45 years. Although his recent film Vettaiyan received mixed reviews, it grossed over Rs.200 crores. 9 of his films have grossed over 100 crores. This puts him at number 5 on this list. Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh have 7 films each that have grossed 100 crores. It is noteworthy that 7 films of Ajith Kumar, one of the top actors of Tamil cinema, have grossed over 100 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is called the Badshah of Bollywood, has been part of several blockbusters. 10 of his films have grossed over 100 crores, putting him at number 4 on this list. There was a period when Shah Rukh Khan's films did not get enough reception and he made a comeback with Pathan and gave successive hits like Jawan and Dunki.

article_image6

Rajinikanth

