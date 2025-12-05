Dhurandhar has sparked heated debates online, and amid the rising criticism, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has stepped forward to defend the film. His strong reaction to what he calls “unnecessary negativity” has now become a talking point.

Mukesh Chhabra has lent his voice in full support for Ranveer Singh’s latest film Dhurandhar, which opened to mixed reviews. While the audience did appreciate Ranveer’s intense performance, some reviewers and social media users have gone against the film branding it “over-the-top” and “loud.” Chhabra, who played an integral part in drawing the ensemble together for the film, took to social media to address what he termed “unwarranted negativity.”

Chhabra candidly states he was shocked by many reviewers and goes on to remark that the tone seemed more like a personal attack than an objective criticism to him. “Kya log hain….”, he said, “without even understanding the film’s intent, people have started tearing it apart.” He went on to express that every film should be judged with an equal eye, and in some sense, it is unfair to the entire team if any film or project is brushed off without regard to its content.

He further stated, ‘'How amazingly it has turned out. I’ve been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it’s very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain… kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain. Haha.''

Appreciation of Hard Work Behind the Film

Chhabra explained that intense preparation went into the making of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar by both the cast and the crew. Action sequences required training, and emotional arcs needed to be perfected. Such groundwork, he argued, should not be dismissed by ill-judged or unhurried reviews. “Hundreds of people work day and night to bring a story to life; at least recognize that before judging,” he urged.

Urges Viewers to Watch Before Judging

Chhabra went on to denounce the practice of "review bombing" and encouraged viewers to watch Dhurandhar for themselves before taking sides. He asserted that unsolicited negative reviews might prejudge public opinion and adversely affect a project that truly deserves a fair opportunity. “Let the audience decide; don’t let noise take away from the story we’ve tried to tell,” he insisted.

Unshaken in Support of Ranveer Singh and Team of the Film

Chhabra ended his note in praise of Singh, who, he stated, has given a powerful and committed performance, thereby assuring the fans that the film makers are proud of their work despite the negative reaction.

Actress Yami Gautam also recently spoke about how people in the industry are bringing hype to their films with marketing tactics and paid negative reviews ahead of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar directed by her husband, Aditya Dhar. She stated, ‘’There is something I have been wanting to express for a really long time. I feel today is that day, and I must. This so-called trend of giving money in the guise of marketing a film to ensure good 'hype' for that film, or else 'they' will continuously write negative things (even before the film is released) until you pay 'them' money, feels like nothing but extortion.''