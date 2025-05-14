Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, two of the most popular shows on Indian television, might not air this year due to production issues. Reports suggest the shows are struggling to find new producers after parting ways with Endemol Shine India.

Bigg Boss 19-Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 New Update: Every year, fans eagerly await new seasons of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, two of the most popular shows on Indian television. However, recent news suggests fans might be disappointed this year. Media reports indicate that both Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 may not air due to the shows' inability to secure new producers. Ever since producer Endemol Shine India withdrew from both shows, their future has been uncertain.

Updates on Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

For quite some time, there have been numerous reports about Salman Khan's Bigg Boss and Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi. It was reported that the makers of both shows were looking for new producers. Then it was heard that the shows would be broadcast on another channel. For a long time, news of a rift between the producers and the channel had been surfacing. The latest information is that the producers have separated themselves from the channel. According to media reports, the makers of both shows had even started approaching contestants. The names of some of the final contestants for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 had also surfaced.

Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi stalled

According to reports, sources associated with the production house say that nothing is final about the show at the moment. The makers are currently in talks with other channels, trying to find one willing to take on these shows. However, no one has agreed yet. There has been no official information from the makers regarding the new seasons of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. Fans are waiting for the latest updates on both shows.