Deepika Padukone recently left fans buzzing as she showered praise on husband Ranveer Singh’s powerful performance in Dhurandhar. Her heartfelt reaction to the film’s intense 3.34-hour runtime instantly went viral.

“Worth Every Minute Of Those 3.34 Hours…,” said Deepika, lauding his dedication and emotional articulation in the film. The actress’s words struck an instant chord with the fans, with a good few going on to echo the same sentiment, hailing him for what they thought was one of his fiercest performances yet.

Deepika Padukone Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Deepika's post about her appreciation for Ranveer went viral in a matter of seconds. There were thousands of likes, shares, and comments by now. Fans felt the authenticity of Deepika Padukone's message; they appreciated Ranveer's hard work that she emphasized. Many others praised the couple for always supporting each other, calling them "Bollywood's strongest power duo."

Deepika Padukone stated, "Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh. Congratulations to the entire cast and crew!"

Ranveer's Performance Continues to Impress

Dhurandhar has been winning accolades for its engaging story, dramatic visuals, and Ranveer Singh's larger-than-life screen presence. Critics have also praised the extraordinary transformation Ranveer underwent in order to embody the character, stating that the intensity he lends the character is one of the greatest assets of the film.