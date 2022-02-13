  • Facebook
    Salman Khan to give Rs 3 crore reward to student who raised 'Allah hu Akbar'?

    First Published Feb 13, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
    Several viral and social media posts reported that Salman Khan had come forward to pay 3 Crores cash to Muskaan Khan, who a group of saffron-clad men heckled. But later, we learned it was not true
     

    Bollywood actor Salman Khan was in the news after some social media posts and videos came up claiming that the actor had announced cash rewards worth Rs 3 Crores to the girl caught on camera chanting 'Allah hu Akbar'.

    The girl named Muskan Khan was seen chanting the ‘Allahu Akbar’ slogan in front of a group of Hindus. While the news of Salman Khan helping the girl makes rounds on the platform, it was later reported as baseless and a hoax.

    However, Salman has not addressed the reports or released any official statement. He has not even shared his opinion on the whole hijab controversy. Many other Bollywood celebs like Kangana Ranaut, Hema Malini, Javed Akhtar, more and more celebrities have spoken about the ongoing hijab row. Also Read: Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media

    The controversy that started in Karnataka is spreading to different parts of India. It was also reported that the Turkey Government and Aamir Khan had announced crores of rupees as a reward to Muskan Khan.
     

    But when we searched to check whether the Turkish Government had declared any such cash reward to Muskan Khan, we could not see any such press release or announcement on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website of the Republic of Turkey. Also no such information on the ‘Turkish Embassy in New Delhi’ website. Also Read: Sonam Kapoor jumps into hijab row, compares it with turban

