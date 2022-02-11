  • Facebook
    Sonam Kapoor jumps into hijab row, compares it with turban

     If turban can be a choice, then why can’t hijab, asks actor Sonal Kapoor.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 11, 2022, 5:33 PM IST
    Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

    Amid the chaos and controversy in Karnataka over whether girl students should wear hijab (headscarf) to educational institutions or not, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has shared her two cents on the matter.

    Sonam Kapoor shared a post on her Instagram story which had two images – a Sikh man in a turban on the left and a Muslim woman in a hijab on the right. The post questions – if turban can be a choice, then why can’t hijab?

    The post shared by Sonam Kapoor on her social media comes days after several women alleged that they were denied entry to school and college premises for wearing a hijab.

    ALSO READ: Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media

    On February 5, the state government had issued an order imposing a dress code in all educational institutions such as schools and colleges. In its order, the government banned clothing that “disrupts equality, integrity and public order”.

    Not just Sonam Kapoor, but Bollywood’s lyricist Javed Akhtar had also shared his views on the controversy. Akhtar went on to condemn the alleged attacks on females for wearing hijab.

    ALSO READ: Karnataka hijab row: Refrain from wearing hijab, bhagwa in classes, HC tells students

    Javed Akhtar put out a tweet in which he said that he has never been in favour of a burqa or hijab. “I have never been in favor of hijab or burqa. I still stand by that, but at the same time, I have nothing but deep disdain for this gang of hooligans who try to intimidate a small group of girls and in vain. Is this their idea of ’MANLINES’ . What a shame (sic),” he tweeted.

    In the meantime, the Supreme Court declined to hear the petitions filed against Karnataka High Court’s preliminary injunction on Friday. The plea, seeking an urgent hearing, was declined by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

    Last Updated Feb 11, 2022, 5:44 PM IST
