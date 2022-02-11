Hijab Row: Shabana Azmi Vs Kangana Ranaut spat on social media

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy in the country, several celebs have weighed in on the debate over whether or not female students should be permitted to wear Islamic head/ Burqa/Hijab covering to schools and colleges. Actress Shabana Azmi has called out Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments on the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka.

The Queen actress took to her Instagram Story shared a screenshot of author Anand Ranganathan's tweet, which said: "Iran. 1972 and now. From Bikini to Burqa in fifty years flat. Those who do not learn from History are doomed to repeat it."

The National award winner also shared her view in the post. "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqua in Afghanistan... Learn to break free not cage yourself," she wrote with the screenshot.

Kangana's post has left many social media users displeased and her post garnered the attention of veteran actress Shabana Azmi. Sharing Kangana's post, Shabana wrote, "Correct me if Im wrong but Afghanistan is a theocratic state and when I last checked India was a secular democratic republic ?!!"

Earlier, Shabana's husband Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar had expressed his view and said that while he was never in favour of burqa or hijab, he condemns any ‘hooliganism’ in the name of demonstrations. He wrote, "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that, but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity."

Not only that, veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini shared her views, "Schools are for education and religious matters should not be taken there. Every school has a uniform that should be respected. You can wear whatever you want outside the school."

