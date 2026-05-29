According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan, who shares a close bond with both Ranveer Singh and the Akhtar family, personally reached out to both parties. Sources claim that Salman urged them to treat creative differences as a normal part of filmmaking and not escalate the matter into a public controversy.

It is also reported that Salman carefully listened to Ranveer Singh’s perspective and advised him that public statements at this stage could negatively impact future projects. He encouraged both sides to resolve the issue through mutual discussion rather than involving external parties or film associations.