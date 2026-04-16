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Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Pushpa 2 Record; Collects THIS Much
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: After a record-breaking start, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is slowing in its fourth week but continues to dominate globally, inching closer to historic milestones while facing fresh competition at the box office
Strong Global Run but Signs of Slowdown
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its impressive theatrical journey, though momentum is clearly tapering off. On Day 27, the film collected ₹7.05 crore domestically, followed by ₹4.05 crore on Day 28, indicating a shift into single-digit earnings.
Despite the slowdown, its numbers remain massive. The film’s India net collection has reached ₹1,099.72 crore, while the gross domestic total stands at ₹1,316.45 crore. Globally, it has amassed ₹1,733.20 crore, securing its place among the biggest Indian hits of all time.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Jawan; Eyes Bigger Records
Closing in on Records but Still Behind Top Giants
Globally, Dhurandhar 2 is now the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film, trailing behind Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2: The Rule.
To surpass Pushpa 2’s benchmark, the film still requires around ₹135 crore more. While it has matched the Hindi market dominance of Pushpa 2, its comparatively weaker performance in South Indian regions has limited its overall push toward the top spot.
Interestingly, the film has achieved a rare feat—it is now the highest-grossing Indian film without major contributions from Gulf countries and China, making its success even more notable.
Record-Breaking Franchise and What Lies Ahead
The film has not just performed individually but also elevated its franchise. Combined with its predecessor, the Dhurandhar series has crossed ₹3,000 crore worldwide, becoming the first Indian franchise to reach this milestone—surpassing even Baahubali and Pushpa franchises.
However, new competition is around the corner. The upcoming release of Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, could impact its box office run in the coming days.
With declining daily collections and fresh releases entering cinemas, the next week will be crucial in determining whether Dhurandhar: The Revenge can climb higher in the all-time rankings.
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