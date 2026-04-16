Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, continues its impressive theatrical journey, though momentum is clearly tapering off. On Day 27, the film collected ₹7.05 crore domestically, followed by ₹4.05 crore on Day 28, indicating a shift into single-digit earnings.

Despite the slowdown, its numbers remain massive. The film’s India net collection has reached ₹1,099.72 crore, while the gross domestic total stands at ₹1,316.45 crore. Globally, it has amassed ₹1,733.20 crore, securing its place among the biggest Indian hits of all time.

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