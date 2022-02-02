  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3

    First Published Feb 2, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Salman Khan's latest post will make you hit the gym now, actor flaunts his chiseled body as he gets back in form

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    After Bigg Boss 15, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the show's host, is back and hit the gym. He will soon resume shooting for Tiger 3 this weekend, from February 5, at the Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai. 
     

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    This short schedule in the city will be followed by the final extensive outdoor schedule of Tiger 3 in Delhi, where Salman will be shooting with Katrina Kaif. It is said that Katrina will be shooting in the National Capital from February 14, as the Omicron Wave is looking to subside across the nation. 
     

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    It's an extensive outdoor schedule planned by the makers and Maneesh Sharma (Director), wherein a few of the most intense scenes of Tiger 3 will be shot at real locations of New Delhi.

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    A few hours ago also treated Salman Khan, treated his fans to an oh-so-hot picture of himself. Taking to his Insta handle, Salman shared a photo of him in the gym to exhibit his chiselled back. Sharing this pic, the Kick actor wrote, “Getting back!” The moment he shared the snap, his fans filled the comments section with loads of love. One fan even wrote, “Welcome back”. Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan hugs Shehnaaz Gill, gets emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla (Watch)

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    We can see a perfectly toned with those cuts and muscles in the pictures. We bet this image is too hot to handle for all his fans and followers. Also Read: Salman Khan is no more single; actor hints at having a girlfriend while talking to Shehnaaz Gill

    Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3 RCB

    A few weeks ago, Salman was honoured with the ‘Personality of the Year’ Award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday evening, Khan took to his Instagram page and shared the news with his fans.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is 'Captain America' Chris Evans dating 'Warrior Nun' actress Alba Baptista? Fans believe so

    Is 'Captain America' Chris Evans dating 'Warrior Nun' actress Alba Baptista? Fans believe so

    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Snowdrop draws to a close: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in bid each other emotional farewell

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    Moses J. Moseley passes away at 31: The Walking Dead universe mourns loss of precious soul

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat-ayh

    WWE: Shane McMahon to compete at Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 38 despite backstage heat

    Recent Stories

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations could be more infectious gcw

    WHO says Omicron sub variant detected in 57 nations, could be more infectious

    Budget 2022: Debate on President's address begins today, Rahul Gandhi to speak first - ADT

    Budget 2022: Debate on President's address begins today, Rahul Gandhi to speak first

    UP Election 2022 BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2 gcw

    UP Election 2022: BSP chief Mayawati to kick off poll campaign in Agra on February 2

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022 gcw

    PM Modi to address BJP workers virtually on Budget 2022

    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate's campaigning-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Voters upset with this new trend of seeking votes, fed up with candidate’s campaigning

    Recent Videos

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD-dnm

    Budget 2022: Progressive, thoughtful and growth oriented central budget, says Volvo MD

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'-ycb

    Budget 2022: Karnataka CM Bommai lauds central budget, 'one of Karnataka's request accepted'

    Video Icon
    Budget 2022: Confederation on Indian Industries CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget-ycb

    Budget 2022: CII gives thumbs up for FM Nirmala Sitharaman's budget

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez on NorthEast United win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC is a team that is difficult to beat even when we don't play well - Manuel Marquez

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs HFC: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United has to work harder to achieve the results - Khalid Jamil on Hyderabad FC loss

    Video Icon