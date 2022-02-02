Salman Khan shows off his tone physique; actor is all set for final leg of Tiger 3

Salman Khan's latest post will make you hit the gym now, actor flaunts his chiseled body as he gets back in form

After Bigg Boss 15, Bollywood actor Salman Khan, the show's host, is back and hit the gym. He will soon resume shooting for Tiger 3 this weekend, from February 5, at the Yash Raj Films studios in Mumbai.



This short schedule in the city will be followed by the final extensive outdoor schedule of Tiger 3 in Delhi, where Salman will be shooting with Katrina Kaif. It is said that Katrina will be shooting in the National Capital from February 14, as the Omicron Wave is looking to subside across the nation.



It's an extensive outdoor schedule planned by the makers and Maneesh Sharma (Director), wherein a few of the most intense scenes of Tiger 3 will be shot at real locations of New Delhi.

A few hours ago also treated Salman Khan, treated his fans to an oh-so-hot picture of himself. Taking to his Insta handle, Salman shared a photo of him in the gym to exhibit his chiselled back. Sharing this pic, the Kick actor wrote, "Getting back!" The moment he shared the snap, his fans filled the comments section with loads of love. One fan even wrote, "Welcome back".

We can see a perfectly toned with those cuts and muscles in the pictures. We bet this image is too hot to handle for all his fans and followers.