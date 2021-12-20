  • Facebook
    Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have a sequel? Here's what we know

    First Published Dec 20, 2021, 9:55 AM IST
    Will Salman Khan's hit film Bajrangi Bhaijaan have a sequel? Will fans get to see another part of the movie? Here's what we know about the same. Bajrangi Bhaijaan was among the top 5 grosser of Hindi cinema.  

    There is a piece of good news for all Salman Khan fans. It was on December 19 when the Bollywood actor revealed that the the second part of his movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan shall release. The film is known to be one of the finest movies of the actor, and now the actor himself has confirmed that the sequel of the film shall come out. It was at the RRR event launch in Mumbai when the actor confirmed the news in front SS Rajamouli, JR NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, and Karan Johar.

    The actor also revealed that Vijayendra Prasad had written the sequel to the movie. During the RRR event the actor made revealed how SS Rajamouli's father had given him one of the best movies of his career.
     

    Karan Johar had also asked Salman, "So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?" Salman, in return, agreed with Karan. It is interesting to note that Salman's Bajrangi Bhaijaan had made a collection of Rs 300 crore at the box office in India. It is among the top 5 grosser of Hindi cinema. Also read: (Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding
     

    Previously during an interview with Pinkvilla, the writer KV Vijayendra Prasad had spoken related to the sequel of the movie. He said that he was trying to crack a sequel for the movie Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He said that he was trying to crack Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 sometime back. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan judges as Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty battle it out with dance; watch
     

    KV Vijayendra Prasad further said that sometime back he had told Salman the idea and he was also excited. But he was looking for a proper vehicle to carry it forward. He hopes it materialises.
     

