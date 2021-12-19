(Video) Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and more perform at Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding

Praful Patel's son's Jaipur wedding was star-studded; Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Anil Kapoor were seen grooving to Jumme Ki Raat song

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra were seen dancing at the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son Prajay Patel in Jaipur. The actors performed at the Jumme Ki Raat song; many small video clips from the wedding are now circulating online.

Salman Kapoor looks dapper in a black suit, on the other hand, Shilpa looked stunning in traditional outfits. Tycoon Mukesh Ambani and cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni are also in the Pink City for Prajay Patel`s wedding functions.

Anil Kapoor along with his wife, Sunita attended the wedding; he looked handsome in a traditional getup. All celebs were seen enjoying dancing in Bollywood's popular songs.

Salman Khan took a break from his super busy schedule to fly to Jaipur for the wedding. Currently, he is hosting Bigg Boss 15. It is reported to attend the show, he had pre-recorded the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

With newlywed Katrina Kaif, Salman will soon start shooting the next instalment in the Ek Tha Tiger franchise. On the other hand, Anil has just finished his upcoming film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film features Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Kiara Advani.

Shilpa, who was also present at the wedding, is busy judging a few reality shows. One of them is India's Got Talent with Kirron Kher and Badshah. Shilpa had also accompanied Salman Khan to Riyadh for his Da-bangg tour along with other big Bollywood celebs like Saiee Manjrekar, Sunil Grover, Aayush Sharma, Prabhu Deva among others.

