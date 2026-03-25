4 5 Image Credit : instagram

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar has done this many times. He romanced Radhika Madan in 'Sarfira', who is 27 years younger. He worked with Manushi Chhillar in 'Prithviraj', who is 30 years his junior. He has also romanced both Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon, who are both much younger. Now, he will be seen with Vamika Gabbi in 'Bhoot Bangla', with a 26-year age difference.