- Home
- Entertainment
- Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Romanced Actresses Half Their Age
Akshay Kumar to Salman Khan: 5 Bollywood Stars Who Romanced Actresses Half Their Age
Akshay Kumar sparked buzz after Bhoot Bangla’s first song showed him romancing Vamika Gabbi, highlighting a 26-year age gap, and he’s not alone in Bollywood often pairing older heroes with younger actresses.
Ranveer Singh
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan has worked with many actresses much younger than him. He starred with Anushka Sharma, who is 23 years his junior, in several films. The age gap between him and Deepika Padukone is about 21 years, and they've delivered many hits together. SRK also romanced Nayanthara, 20 years younger, in the film 'Jawan'.
Salman Khan
Akshay Kumar
Ajay Devgn
In the film 'De De Pyaar De', Ajay Devgn was seen romancing actress Rakul Preet Singh. For the record, Rakul is 22 years younger than Ajay. The audience actually liked their pairing, and the movie was a hit. He also romanced an actress half his age in the film 'Shivaay' and has done so in several other films.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.