On Eid al-Fitr 2026, Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Allu Arjun, Kamal Haasan, and Suniel Shetty shared heartfelt messages on social media, wishing their fans happiness, peace, prosperity, and togetherness on the joyous occasion.

Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan, Allu Arjun, Salman Khan, and Kamal Haasan, on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr 2026.

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Star-Studded Eid Greetings

Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish his fans, tweeting, "Eid Mubarak to all. Praying for happiness and peace in everyone's lives," he wrote on X. https://x.com/akshaykumar/status/2035237522012610966?s=20

Suniel Shetty also wished his fans with a special message on the festivity, "May our homes be full of love, hearts even fuller, and may we always find reasons to sit together, share a meal, and just be grateful for everything we have. Praying for love & peace. Eid Mubarak."

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan highlighted the festival's deeper significance. "To my dear...brothers and sisters celebrating the festival of Eid, which teaches us that true service lies in feeding hungry stomachs and wiping away the tears of the humble, my warm Ramadan greetings," he wrote in Tamil. https://x.com/ikamalhaasan/status/2035195320255369559?s=20

"Eid Mubarak Wishing happiness, good health, and prosperity to you and your loved ones," wrote Allu Arjun in his message for fans. https://x.com/alluarjun/status/2035220514982306201?s=20

Jr NTR also wished everyone, saying, "Wishing you love, togetherness and beautiful moments with your loved ones." https://x.com/tarak9999/status/2035216653735403812?s=20

Legendary actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Eid Mubarak!! Love, Peace and Prayers!" https://x.com/AnupamPKher/status/2035218314415558807?s=20

Actress Hina Khan captured the spirit of the festival and shared a video featuring her Eid look. The actress stunned her fans with her ethnic attire and simplicity, "Aap sabko Eid Mubarak," Hina wrote in the caption. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DWJZuIzCOst/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Soni Razdan also posted a picture of the crescent moon, conveying her simple "Eid Mubarak" message to her followers.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan shared snapshots from their celebrations, captioning them, "Eid Mubarak to all ! Wishing you all peace, good health, and moments of joy with your loved ones.." https://www.instagram.com/p/DWIz_CRCEzL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Soha Ali Khan marked the occasion with her daughter Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu, also showcasing the special dishes they prepared. She wrote, "Between celebration and reflection today, may we choose compassion and humanity. And may our prayers reach those who need them most. Eid Mubarak #eidmubarak #eidulfitr"

Actress Huma Qureshi shared a family picture on Instagram, wishing her followers, "Mr and Mrs Mohammed Saleem Qureshi with family..Eid Mubarak " https://www.instagram.com/p/DWI2aL7Da6C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Sara Ali Khan shared adorable family pictures with the message, "Eid Mubarak" https://www.instagram.com/p/DWJZmAOiH_I/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

About Eid al-Fitr

Eid-Al-Fitr- Arabic for "the feast of the breaking of the fast"- is when the Muslims return to regular eating cycles after undergoing vigorous fasting of one month.On this day, the Muslims typically enjoy a small breakfast ahead of morning prayers and then visit friends and relatives, where a lavish feast is served.

Gifts are also exchanged with clothes the most popular presents. Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. The festival holds deep significance in promoting love, charity, social solidarity, and spiritual devotion. (ANI)