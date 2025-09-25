Image Credit : @prime video IN

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have recently grabbed attention with their appearance on the Amazon Prime chat show Too Much, hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, which premiered on September 25.

Salman Khan, often hailed as one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors, is now 59. Over the years, he has been romantically linked to several women, the most notable being actress Aishwarya Rai. Their past relationship continues to fascinate fans, especially since Aishwarya was dating Salman before marrying Abhishek Bachchan. Rumors of marriage between them were widespread at the time, and Salman has occasionally reflected on the heartbreak that followed.