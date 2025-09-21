Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has hinted at the possibility of sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, thrilling fans worldwide. He revealed that if the story is strong enough, the long-awaited trio film could finally happen.

For quite a time now, Bollywood fans have been eagerly waiting about a movie featuring the three Khans of Bollywood-Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan-, all together on the same screen. Recently, during a talk in an interview, Aamir Khan seemed to ignite the buzz even more when he remarked that such a collaboration is not completely impossible. He would be very much willing with, "If a good story comes, we will do it." Adding thus to the hopes of a mega Bollywood endeavor.

Aamir Khan Confirms Movie with Shah Rukh and Salman Khan

Aamir Khan, who prefers to do very less films, said the decision will come down to the story and the script quality. "It's not about bringing three stars together; the audience has to appreciate the film." It's not about the star power, it's about a strong story. If that comes along, then yes, we will definitely consider it, he added.

Massive excitement has been generated from this statement where similar kinds of speculations have often taken place about what such a film might look like in terms of chemistry and box office returns. Since each Khan has a distinctly different style- Aamir is a perfectionist, Shah Rukh has a charm of romanticism, while Salman boasts of mass appeal- collaboration hype becomes quite much anticipated.

Fans Respond Excitedly

Social media erupted as fans shared their reactions around eagerness and curiosity. Memes, fan edits, and discussions flooded Twitter, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), showing immense agitation about the proposition of bringing the three Khans together. Fans speculated about genres, roles, and storylines uniting the trio in a single film, totally reflecting the high expectations attached to what such a project would entail.

Old Collaborations

Although there have been scarce occasions when all three Khans have been seen together, generally, two of them have often shared the Bollywood silver screen, for example, Karan Arjun (Shah Rukh and Salman) or Andaz Apna Apna (Salman and Aamir). However, a movie featuring all three together has remained a distant dream up until now since Aamir confirmed it recently.

Making a film with the presence of three superstars isn't so easy. Scheduling conflicts, script approval, and creative differences leave much to challenge. Aamir Khan, for instance, is a man known to plan meticulously and seek perfectionism; Shah Rukh and Salman have their schedules to keep and their very unique approaches to working. But the simple possibility has them begging for more news.