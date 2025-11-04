Salman Khan Breaks the Internet with Shirtless Photos; Check Out Fans' Reactions
Salman Khan's new shirtless images, coupled by a philosophical text, have sparked debate among fans and followers regarding his health and the message underlying his words. He will appear next in 'Battle of Galwan'.
Salman Khan Breaks the Internet
Salman Khan's caption, "Kuch haasil karne ke liye kuch chhodna padta hai Yeh bina chhode hai," featured with the photographs, lending a contemplative tone to the post. The saying translates to "To achieve something, you must let go of something." "This time, I did it without letting go" has been highly debated by admirers who want to interpret its meaning.
Salman Khan Breaks the Internet
Salman Khan is seen outside with his hair slicked back, showcasing his abs and biceps. The actor's strict lifestyle has long been observed by fans and industry analysts, and his most recent post reinforces his reputation for prioritising physical health. The reaction to the photographs has contributed to the ongoing debate about physical standards in the Bollywood industry.
Fans reacted to his tweet, dubbing him the 'OG Fitness Icon of Bollywood' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Many people commended him on his efforts to stay healthy.
Salman Khan Breaks the Internet
Salman Khan remains engaged in the film industry, rehearsing for his role in the next feature film 'Battle of Galwan'. The film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, is expected to be a high-intensity military drama that would pique the interest of his supporters. Several schedules were completed in Leh, and the film is likely to be finished in 2026.
There is also great interest in Salman Khan reuniting with filmmaker Kabir Khan for a sequel to the 2015 film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Fans of the original film are excited about this potential. However, an official announcement about the sequel is still pending.