Salman Khan and rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur visit Sajid Nadiadwala’s Office— Something exciting coming Up?

Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan, and Iulia Vantur were spotted at Sajid Nadiadwala's office. Is a new movie in the works?

Superstar Salman Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai. He looked very casual during this time. He is attracting attention with his casual look. His dress attracts everyone's attention.

At the same time, Salman's father Salim Khan was also seen with him. Both went to Sajid Nadiadwala's office. Everyone is talking about them going together. There is another twist in this.

Especially, Salman Khan's rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also with him. Rumors are gaining momentum as the father and girlfriend also come to Sajid's office, and they all go one after another. It gives rise to new suspicions. It is interesting to know why they all went to Sajid Nadiadwala's office.

Seeing Salman like this, will he appear in a movie with Sajid Nadiadwala? Were the discussions held for the movie? Speculation has started that the girlfriend is going to appear alongside Salman. This is now a topic of discussion in Bollywood. What is the story behind this remains to be seen.

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for the movie 'Sikandar'. With a series of flops, Salman has taken the movie 'Sikandar' prestigiously. He is coming to entertain the audience. This movie is coming for this Eid. It is special that Rashmika Mandanna is acting as the heroine in this. It seems that this movie is a hit.

