Salman Khan 7 Must-Watch Films to Binge on OTT – Check Out the Full List Here
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19 is streaming on JioCinema and Colors. Fans can also binge his iconic films across genres on various OTT platforms, enjoying the superstar’s best works anytime from the comfort of home.
3 Min read
Salman Khan's Best Films on OTT
Everyone loves watching Salman Khan's movies. He is loved in all roles, be it action, romance, or comedy. If anyone has missed his best films in theaters, they can watch them on OTT. Let's find out on which platforms Bhaijaan's films can be seen.
Salman Khan's film Sultan
Salman Khan and director Ali Abbas Zafar's 2016 film Sultan was a blockbuster. It starred Anushka Sharma, Amit Sadh, and Randeep Hooda in lead roles. It can be watched on OTT Amazon Prime Video. Made on a budget of 90 crores, this movie did a business of 623.33 crores.
Salman Khan's film Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan is his highest-grossing film. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film starred Harshali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. The movie can be watched on OTT Netflix. Made on a budget of 75 crores, this film did a business of 918.18 crores.
Salman Khan's film Ek Tha Tiger
The 2012 Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif action thriller Ek Tha Tiger can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. It also featured Ranvir Shorey, Roshan Seth, Girish Karnad, and Gavie Chahal. Made on a budget of 75 crores, this movie did a business of 335 crores.
Salman Khan's film Dabangg
Salman Khan's action-packed film Dabangg came out in 2010. The film starred Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, Sonu Sood, Om Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Vinod Khanna, Anupam Kher, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Mahi Gill. Made on a budget of 41 crores, this movie earned 221.14 crores. You can watch it on OTT Amazon Prime Video.
Salman Khan's film Hum Saath Saath Hain
Released in 1999, director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan's multi-starrer film made a big splash at the box office. It can be seen on OTT Zee5. The film starred Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neelam, Mahesh Thakur, Reema Lagoo, and Alok Nath. Made on a budget of 10 crores, this film earned 81.71 crores.
Salman Khan's film Karan Arjun
The 1995 Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan action thriller Karan Arjun was directed by Rakesh Roshan. It starred Rakhi Gulzar, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, Arjun, Jack Gaud, Ranjeet, and Asif Sheikh in lead roles. Made on a budget of 6 crores, this film earned 43 crores. It can be seen on OTT Zee5.
Salman Khan's film Maine Pyar Kiya
Salman Khan's 1989 romantic musical film Maine Pyar Kiya can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. Sooraj Barjatya's film also starred Bhagyashree, Alok Nath, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Rajiv Verma, Ajit Vachani, and Laxmikant Berde. Made on a budget of 1 crore, this movie earned 45 crores.
