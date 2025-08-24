- Home
Salman Khan returns to host ‘Bigg Boss 19’. Reports reveal he's earning a massive fee, though slightly less than what he charged for the last two seasons of the hit reality show.
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Fees
Reports say Salman's getting ₹120-150 crore for Bigg Boss 19. He'll host for 15 weeks, earning ₹8-10 crore weekly. The show might run for 5 months, with other hosts taking over the last two.
Salman Khan's fees decreased compared to the last two seasons
Compared to Bigg Boss 17 and 18, Salman's fee has dropped. Reports say he got ₹250 crore for BB18 and ₹200 crore for BB17.
Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 fee is higher than Bigg Boss OTT 2
Salman reportedly earned around ₹96 crore for hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. So, he's making more for Bigg Boss 19.
Which Bigg Boss season paid Salman Khan the most?
Reports claim Salman earned a whopping ₹1000 crore for Bigg Boss 16. He denied this, saying he'd retire if he had that much! He joked about his high expenses, especially lawyer fees. He clarified his earnings aren't even a quarter of that rumored amount.
Salman Khan's fees from 'Bigg Boss 13' to 'Bigg Boss 15'
Reports suggest Salman earned ₹15 crore per episode for BB13, ₹20 crore per weekend for BB14, and ₹25 crore per weekend (₹350 crore total) for BB15.