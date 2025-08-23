Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan: 5 non-Hindu celebs who celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganesh Chaturthi creates a devout atmosphere. Everyone, from ordinary people to celebrities, eagerly awaits Ganpati Bappa. Interestingly, several non-Hindu celebs in the film industry have been welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes for years
1. Salman Khan
Ganpati Bappa is welcomed into Salman Khan's home every year. It's said his younger sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, started this tradition about 11 years ago. Since then, the entire Khan family installs Ganpati, worships, and immerses him with devotion.
2. Shah Rukh Khan
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri, is Hindu. Both Hindu and Muslim faiths are equally respected in their home. They welcome Ganpati Bappa every year and worship him with their family.
3. Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan is a devotee of Ganpati Bappa. He often visits Lal Bagh's Raja. He also attends the Ganpati darshan at Mukesh and Nita Ambani's home. He and Kareena Kapoor also welcome Bappa into their home and worship him with their sons, Taimur and Jehangir.
4. Aamir Ali
TV actor Aamir Ali welcomes Ganpati Bappa into his home every year. This has been going on for years. He has been trolled by fanatics for this. But he believes that God is one and respects all religions. Ganesh Chaturthi is like Eid for him.
5. Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza was in the news this year when he took a dip in the Sangam during the Prayagraj Kumbh. Although he belongs to the Christian community, he has great faith in Hinduism. This is why he welcomes Lord Ganesha into his home every year during Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrates it with great fanfare.
