- Home
- Entertainment
- Salim Khan Put On Ventilator Support: Throwback To When Shah Rukh Khan Thanked Him For His Fame
Salim Khan Put On Ventilator Support: Throwback To When Shah Rukh Khan Thanked Him For His Fame
Renowned writer Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital after suffering a minor brain hemorrhage. While he is recovering, an old interview with Shah Rukh Khan about Salman's father is going viral
Shah Rukh Khan on Salim Khan
As news of Salim Khan's hospitalisation spread, an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan resurfaced in which the superstar thanked the renowned writer and his family.
Salim Khan Health Update
On Wednesday, Dr. Jalil D. Parkar, who was treating Salim, told reporters, “He suffered a minor brain hemorrhage. A small procedure was performed and completed. He is fine and stable but is still on a ventilator. We hope to remove him from the ventilator by tomorrow. Overall, he is recovering quite quickly. However, considering his age, recovery will take longer.”
Shah Rukh Khan About Salim Khan
Today I am Shahrukh Khan, because of Salim Khan…'
In a 2018 conversation with IANS, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan." King Khan recalled that when he first came to Mumbai as an unknown struggler, the Khan family welcomed him.
Shah Rukh said, “When I first came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had dinner at Salman Khan's house, where Salim Khan ji was incredibly supportive. He's the reason I became Shah Rukh Khan.”
Salim Khan welcomed Shah Rukh
Before becoming one of India's biggest film stars, SRK began his career in television in the late 1980s and made his Bollywood debut with the 1992 film Deewana.
The Khan family's warm welcome is remembered by many in the film industry. Actor Sooraj Pancholi once told Instant Bollywood that the family's home in Galaxy Apartments was always open to guests.
Family gathered at the hospital
After Salim Khan's health deteriorated recently, the entire Khan family was with him at Lilavati Hospital. On Wednesday, his wives, Salma Khan and Helen, visited him along with son Salman Khan.
Earlier reports suggested that Salim suffered dizziness due to a sudden increase in blood pressure, which caused internal bleeding in the right side of his brain. Doctors later clarified that his condition is stable and he is
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.