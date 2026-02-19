Today I am Shahrukh Khan, because of Salim Khan…'

In a 2018 conversation with IANS, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I am Shah Rukh Khan today because of Salim Khan." King Khan recalled that when he first came to Mumbai as an unknown struggler, the Khan family welcomed him.

Shah Rukh said, “When I first came to Mumbai as a struggling actor, I had dinner at Salman Khan's house, where Salim Khan ji was incredibly supportive. He's the reason I became Shah Rukh Khan.”