Salim Khan Health Update: Hospital Issues First Bulletin On Salman Khan's Father
Salim Khan Health Update: Veteran writer Salim Khan, admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, was placed on a ventilator as a precaution due to high blood pressure. The hospital shared this in a press briefing, stating his condition is stable
Salim Khan Health Update: What did the hospital say?
The hospital administration issued Salim Khan's health bulletin on Wednesday. According to them, Salman Khan's father had high blood pressure. He was given ventilator support as a precaution to keep his breathing and other vital parameters stable. This step was taken for safety, not due to any serious issue.
How long will Salim Khan be on a ventilator?
The hospital's Feb 18 press brief stated Salim Khan is stable. A minor procedure was done Wednesday. The ventilator was a temporary safety measure and will be removed soon.
When was Salim Khan admitted to the hospital?
Salim Khan was brought to the hospital ER around 8:30 AM on Feb 17. He was moved to the ICU after initial tests. The news leaked, causing a stir online as fans prayed for him.
Salim Khan under the care of a special team of doctors
A team of specialists led by Dr. Jalil Parkar is treating him. His whole family, including wives Salma and Helen, and sons Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail, are at the hospital.
Who is Salim Khan?
90-year-old Salim Khan is a legendary screenwriter who, with lyricist Javed Akhtar, formed the Salim-Javed duo. They wrote scripts for many hits like 'Haathi Mere Saathi', 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay', 'Don', and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.
