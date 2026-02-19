- Home
Rashmika Mandanna’s Childhood Photos Go Viral Amid Wedding Buzz with Vijay Deverakonda
Rashmika Mandanna’s childhood photos have gone viral online as wedding rumours with Vijay Deverakonda resurface, sparking fresh curiosity among fans and social media users across platforms.
Who is this cute little girl?
This cute girl in the photo is a famous actress in the film industry today. She is counted among the top actresses in Indian cinema.
This girl has worked in many films
This girl is now 29 and has starred in many films in both Bollywood and the South. She has a successful career in both industries.
Can you recognize this girl?
Could you recognize this girl? If not, here's a hint. She appeared in the hit film Chhaava, released in 2025, and her work was highly praised.
This girl is Rashmika Mandanna
You'll be surprised to know that this innocent-looking girl is none other than Rashmika Mandanna. In her 10-year career, Rashmika has delivered 15 hit films. She debuted in 2016 with Kirik Party.
Rashmika Mandanna's hit films
Rashmika Mandanna has given many hit films including Kirik Party, Anjaniputra, Chamak, Chalo, Geetha Govindam, Yajamana, Bheeshma, Sulthan, Pushpa, Pushpa 2, Sita Ramam, Varisu, Animal, and Chhaava.
Rashmika Mandanna is getting married
Rashmika Mandanna is marrying South actor Vijay Deverakonda. The couple will wed on Feb 26 in a private ceremony in Udaipur, followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4.
