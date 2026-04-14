Sakib Hussain made headlines during the IPL 2026 clash between SRH and Rajasthan Royals with a sensational bowling performance. On debut, he picked up four wickets, dismantling a strong batting lineup and playing a key role in SRH’s victory.

His figures of 4/24 not only helped his team dominate the match but also placed him among elite bowlers who have delivered standout performances on debut.

What made the performance even more special was the pressure of debuting on such a big stage. Yet, Sakib showed remarkable composure, pace, and control—qualities that suggest he could be a long-term asset for Indian cricket.