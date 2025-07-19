Image Credit : instagram

Occupancy of Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara has performed strongly at the box office on the first day. On Friday, 18 July 2025, 'Saiyaara' had a total occupancy of 44.33% in Hindi. Morning show: 35.51%, afternoon show: 46.62%, while evening show: 50.85% occupancy has been recorded. The data of the night show will be revealed tomorrow i.e. on July 19. 804 shows of 'Saiyaara' were shown in Delhi-NCR, which is the highest in the country. The highest occupancy was also recorded here, followed by a good number of seats reserved in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru.